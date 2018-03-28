ColossusCoinXT (COLX) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

ColossusCoinXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, ColossusCoinXT has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One ColossusCoinXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Trade Satoshi. ColossusCoinXT has a total market cap of $12.92 million and $91,527.00 worth of ColossusCoinXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusCoinXT alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012000 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT Coin Profile

ColossusCoinXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusCoinXT’s total supply is 10,784,272,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,738,924 coins. ColossusCoinXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusCoinXT’s official website is colossuscoinxt.org. The Reddit community for ColossusCoinXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. “

ColossusCoinXT Coin Trading

ColossusCoinXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase ColossusCoinXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusCoinXT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusCoinXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ColossusCoinXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ColossusCoinXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.