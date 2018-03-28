Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,282,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Comcast worth $331,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 421,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,798,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 251,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,339,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,711 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,438,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $172,764,000 after acquiring an additional 368,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154,058.28, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,393,593 shares of company stock valued at $52,163,432 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.