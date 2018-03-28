Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $371,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 622,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Comcast by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 382,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Comcast by 22.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 481,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,593 shares of company stock valued at $52,163,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,337,357. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $155,776.77, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-bought-by-whittier-trust-co-of-nevada-inc-updated.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.