Comerica (CMA) PT Raised to $117.00 at Nomura

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Nomura to $117.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.58.

Shares of Comerica (NYSE CMA) opened at $94.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15,845.25, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. Comerica had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David E. Duprey sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,076,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curtis C. Farmer sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $1,813,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

