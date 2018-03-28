Comet Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Comet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Comet has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Comet has a total market capitalization of $73,065.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006985 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000350 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001081 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001919 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004318 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Comet Coin Profile

Comet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

