Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $80,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102,821.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

