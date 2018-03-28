Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $9.09 Million Holdings in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:TLH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:TLH) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 1.81% of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,889,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 75,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000.

Get ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF alerts:

Shares of ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a one year low of $2,398.00 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-buys-29465-shares-of-ishares-10-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlh-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.