Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $6.80 Million Holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,019 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.09% of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 41.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $6,570.00, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

