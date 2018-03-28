Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 69,046 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $574,337,000 after acquiring an additional 860,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,466,000 after acquiring an additional 619,215 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $70,582,000. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,222,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $4,440,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $369,844.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,960 shares of company stock valued at $58,630,739. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $191.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

