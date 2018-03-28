Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 5,012 Shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,792,000 after buying an additional 1,097,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,964,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,291,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,623,000 after buying an additional 6,954,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,625,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,010,000 after buying an additional 619,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,268,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,671,000 after buying an additional 1,067,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

MetLife stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47,841.08, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

