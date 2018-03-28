Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) and SUEZ (SZEVY) Head to Head Survey

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE: SBS) and SUEZ (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and SUEZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia de Saneamento Basico 19.70% 17.82% 7.79% SUEZ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia de Saneamento Basico and SUEZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.07 billion 1.78 $844.93 million $1.30 8.13 SUEZ $16.96 billion 0.50 $465.10 million N/A N/A

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SUEZ.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUEZ has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and SUEZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 2 2 0 2.20 SUEZ 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SUEZ pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUEZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats SUEZ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

SUEZ Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management, recycling and waste recovery, water treatment, and consulting services. The company operates in Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, and Other segments. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients; and water, waste, and engineering services. The company also engages in the water management business that covers collection and distribution of water, production of drinking water, wastewater treatment and reuse, management of the water cycle in industry, public-private water partnerships, and water regulations; and recycling and waste recovery business, such as collection and logistics, sorting and dismantling, recovery and treatment, sanitation, maintenance and cleaning, decontamination of sites and soils, delegated waste management, and waste regulations. In addition, it engages in the urban development business that covers water and wastewater infrastructure, environment and waste, urban development and transport, and energy; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

