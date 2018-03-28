Comparing Armstrong World Industries (AWI) & Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

97.3% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Armstrong World Industries and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 5 4 0 2.30 Armstrong Flooring 0 4 1 0 2.20

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus price target of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 81.41%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Armstrong Flooring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.32 $154.80 million $2.88 19.38 Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.30 -$41.80 million ($1.58) -8.44

Armstrong World Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring. Armstrong Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong World Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 12.77% 41.95% 7.84% Armstrong Flooring -3.69% 0.97% 0.62%

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Armstrong Flooring on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings. Its geographical segments include Americas (including Canada); Europe, Middle East and Africa (including Russia) (EMEA), and Pacific Rim. As of December 31, 2016, it had 15 manufacturing plants in eight countries, including six plants located throughout the United States. Its Americas segment sells products for use in single and multi-family housing. It sells commercial products to building materials distributors re-selling its products to contractors, subcontractors’ alliances, architect and design firms, and facility owners. Residential ceiling products are sold in the Americas primarily to wholesalers and retailers.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand. The Wood Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources and sells branded hardwood flooring products, including the Armstrong and Bruce brands, for use in residential construction and renovation, with some commercial applications in stores, restaurants and high-end offices. It sells products through independent wholesale flooring distributors re-selling its products to retailers, builders, contractors, installers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.