Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:GOOS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE: GOOS) is one of 191 public companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares 1 5 10 0 2.56 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Competitors 2113 11445 15220 593 2.49

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.38%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares $307.64 million $16.48 million 74.43 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Competitors $8.90 billion $395.30 million -625.54

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares 12.91% 41.96% 15.48% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Competitors -0.23% -208.03% 3.81%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

