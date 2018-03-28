Comparing Cavco Industries (CVCO) and Gafisa (GFA)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cavco Industries and Gafisa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gafisa 3 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Cavco Industries does not pay a dividend. Gafisa pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cavco Industries and Gafisa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $773.80 million 2.00 $37.95 million $5.47 31.37 Gafisa $190.68 million 0.41 -$266.17 million ($30.65) -0.18

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa. Gafisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cavco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 6.08% 10.84% 7.11% Gafisa -121.63% -66.47% -21.52%

Risk & Volatility

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Gafisa shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Gafisa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities. In addition, it provides construction services to third parties on certain developments in the Gafisa segment where it retains an equity interest. Its real estate business activities include developments for sale of residential units, land subdivisions and commercial buildings; construction services, and sale of units through its brokerage subsidiaries, Gafisa Vendas Intermediacao Imobiliaria Ltda and Gafisa Vendas in Rio de Janeiro, jointly referred to as Gafisa Vendas.

