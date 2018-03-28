Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) & Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain (CCSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ: PLKI) and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain (NYSE:CCSC) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 0 0 0 0 N/A Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen N/A N/A N/A $1.98 39.90 Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain N/A N/A N/A $0.16 32.31

Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 15.08% 490.51% 15.48% Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain 3.68% 5.63% 4.72%

Summary

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen beats Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Company Profile

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (Popeyes) develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants (QSRs) under the trade names Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: franchise operations and Company-operated restaurants. The Company-operated restaurant segment includes the operation of Company-owned restaurants. The franchise operations segment consists of domestic and international franchising activities. The Company’s Louisiana style menu features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated and franchised 2,688 Popeyes restaurants in 48 states, the District of Columbia, three territories and 25 foreign countries. As of December 25, 2016, of the 55 Company-operated restaurants, approximately 84% were concentrated in Louisiana, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Country Syl Ckng Restaurant Chain Company Profile

Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co., Ltd. (CSC Cayman) is a quick service restaurant chain in China. The Company is engaged in serving Sichuan-style fast food over the counter in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s restaurant chain has approximately 337 restaurants, including around 177 restaurants in Chongqing municipality and around 103 restaurants in Sichuan province. CSC Cayman’s staples include entrees, such as spicy sauteed pork, Taiwanese-style braised pork over rice, honey-roasted spicy chicken wings, mushroom chicken, shredded pepper steak, shredded quick-fried ginger duck and kung pao chicken, along with a range of appetizers, desserts and beverages. Each entree on its menu is prepared with pre-mixed sauce packages delivered from the Company’s central facility in Chongqing. Approximately 260 of the Company’s restaurants are operated under its CSC brand and around 74 of the restaurants were operated under its Mr. Rice brand.

