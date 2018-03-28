Comparing CVR Refining (CVRR) & Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

CVR Refining (NYSE: CVRR) and Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Crossamerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Refining and Crossamerica Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.34 $88.80 million $0.59 21.95 Crossamerica Partners $2.09 billion 0.33 $23.15 million $0.55 37.38

CVR Refining has higher revenue and earnings than Crossamerica Partners. CVR Refining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crossamerica Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVR Refining and Crossamerica Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Refining 0 4 0 0 2.00 Crossamerica Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43

CVR Refining currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Crossamerica Partners has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Crossamerica Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crossamerica Partners is more favorable than CVR Refining.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Refining has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crossamerica Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Refining and Crossamerica Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Refining 1.57% 6.62% 3.70% Crossamerica Partners 1.00% 5.84% 1.17%

Dividends

CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Crossamerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. CVR Refining pays out 305.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crossamerica Partners pays out 456.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crossamerica Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CVR Refining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CVR Refining beats Crossamerica Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016. In addition, it also controlled and operated supporting logistics assets, including approximately 340 miles of active owned and leased pipelines, approximately 150 crude oil transports, a network of crude oil gathering tank farms, approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage and over 4.5 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity, as of December 31, 2016.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc. and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment owns or leases and operates retail sites. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed motor fuels to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin).

