Sky Solar (SKYS) & Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Financial Analysis

Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) and Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Americas and Sky Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas $10.54 billion 1.24 $709.00 million N/A N/A Sky Solar $65.93 million 7.10 $3.78 million $0.07 17.14

Enel Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Enel Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Americas and Sky Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas N/A N/A N/A Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Enel Americas has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enel Americas and Sky Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sky Solar has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Sky Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than Enel Americas.

Dividends

Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enel Americas beats Sky Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas S.A., formerly Enersis Americas S.A., through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution. The Company’s Generation and Transmission segment operates through companies, including Central Comercializadora de Energia S.A. (Cemsa); Central Dock Sud S.A. (Dock Sud); Central Costanera S.A. (Costanera), and Hidroelectrica El Chocon S.A. (El Chocon). The Company’s Distribution segment operates through companies, including Empresa Distribuidora Sur S.A. (Edesur); Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A. (Ampla), and Companhia Energetica do Ceara S.A. (Coelce). The Company is engaged in non-electricity business through its subsidiary, Servicios Informaticos e Inmobiliarios Ltda. (SIEI). It holds interest in Yacylec S.A., which is an electricity transmission company.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT). The Company has developed over 270 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 252.8 megawatts (MW). It has over 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Uruguay, Japan and Canada.

