Floor & Decor (FND) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) is one of 82 public companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Floor & Decor to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Floor & Decor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $1.38 billion $102.78 million 50.59 Floor & Decor Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 3.45

Floor & Decor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor. Floor & Decor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 7.42% 21.26% 7.33% Floor & Decor Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Floor & Decor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 0 7 8 0 2.53 Floor & Decor Competitors 426 1958 2236 97 2.42

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.98%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Floor & Decor’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Floor & Decor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., formerly FDO Holdings, Inc., is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY). The Company engages their customers both through trained store associates and designers who can assist in narrowing choices and making the process of home renovation easier. The Company also sells the products through its Website www.flooranddecor.com.

