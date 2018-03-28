Financial Review: H2O Innovation (HEOFF) versus Its Competitors

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS: HEOFF) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “POLLUTION CNTRL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare H2O Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H2O Innovation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00 H2O Innovation Competitors 60 277 361 9 2.45

H2O Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.73%. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies have a potential upside of 22.76%. Given H2O Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H2O Innovation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $62.38 million -$3.86 million -9.10 H2O Innovation Competitors $413.57 million $17.94 million 24.41

H2O Innovation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than H2O Innovation. H2O Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

H2O Innovation has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H2O Innovation’s competitors have a beta of 1.75, suggesting that their average share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -5.86% -7.08% -4.09% H2O Innovation Competitors -7.94% -10.06% -0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

H2O Innovation competitors beat H2O Innovation on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. The company also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems. In addition, it offers specialty coagulants for conventional and membrane filtration systems, as well as flocculants; a line of couplings and fittings for industrial and municipal applications; cartridge filter housings, bag filters, strainers, and cartridge filter elements; and maple syrup products and equipment, such as evaporators, reverse osmosis separators, monitoring solutions, membranes, fittings, tubing, tanks, press filters, and other products related to the maple syrup industry. Further, the company provides operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems; and public works services, which include street maintenance, drainage maintenance, and solid waste collection, as well as leases containerized water or wastewater treatment systems, and pilot units. It primarily serves municipalities and local governments; communities and private developments; energy and power plants; food and beverages industries; oil and gas markets; mining and workers camps; and other industrial segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. H2O Innovation Inc. is a subsidiary of Amsterdams Effectenkantoor B.V.

