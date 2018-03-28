Comparing Kelly Services (KELYA) & Stericycle (SRCL)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kelly Services and Stericycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.21 $71.59 million $1.81 15.90 Stericycle $3.58 billion 1.40 $42.40 million $0.26 225.97

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than Stericycle. Kelly Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stericycle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kelly Services and Stericycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stericycle 1 3 5 0 2.44

Stericycle has a consensus target price of $68.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Stericycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stericycle is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Stericycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Kelly Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Stericycle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.33% 7.92% 3.86% Stericycle 1.18% 13.83% 5.61%

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stericycle does not pay a dividend. Kelly Services pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stericycle has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stericycle beats Kelly Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc. is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG). The Americas Commercial segment includes Office, Contact Center, Education, Marketing and Electronic Assembly. The Americas PT segment includes a range of specialty staffing services. The EMEA Commercial segment provides a range of staffing services, including Office, Contact Center and its temporary-to-hire service. The EMEA PT segment provides Engineering, Finance and Accounting services. The OCG segment delivers talent management solutions across multiple regions, skill sets and a spectrum of talent categories.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc. is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other. The Domestic and Canada RCS and International RCS segments include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, training and consulting through its Steri-Safe and Clinical Services programs, and other regulatory compliance services. The Domestic CRS segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns and quality audits.

