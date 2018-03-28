Comparing LSB Industries (LXU) & Its Competitors

LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LSB Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSB Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $427.50 million -$29.21 million -2.82 LSB Industries Competitors $20.25 billion $854.14 million 1.03

LSB Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LSB Industries. LSB Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LSB Industries has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries’ rivals have a beta of -2.59, meaning that their average stock price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LSB Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries Competitors 218 897 1556 41 2.52

As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 17.04%. Given LSB Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSB Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries -6.83% -6.65% -2.49% LSB Industries Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America. Its principal nitrogen products are ammonia (AN), fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (high density ammonium nitrate prills used in the agricultural industry (HDAN)), urea ammonia nitrate (UAN), and AN solution for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications, and industrial grade AN (low density ammonium nitrate prills used in the mining industry (LDAN)) and 83% AN solution (AN solution) for the mining industry. Its customers include cooperatives and independent fertilizer distributors.

