Comparing Plains GP (PAGP) & Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Plains GP pays out -25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plains GP and Magellan Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million ($4.63) -4.66 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 5.19 $869.53 million $3.81 14.98

Magellan Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plains GP. Plains GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Plains GP has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34% Magellan Midstream Partners 34.67% 40.85% 12.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plains GP and Magellan Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61 Magellan Midstream Partners 3 7 3 0 2.00

Plains GP currently has a consensus target price of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $75.58, suggesting a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Plains GP.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Plains GP on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas. The Transportation segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

