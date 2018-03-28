Comparing QF Liquidation (QTWWQ) & Ormat Technologies (ORA)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS: QTWWQ) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02%

Risk & Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. QF Liquidation does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and Ormat Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.17 $155.48 million $3.06 18.68

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QF Liquidation and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats QF Liquidation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation Inc, formerly Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. is engaged in the development and production of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems and in the integration of vehicle system technologies, including engine and vehicle control systems and drivetrains. It operates through Fuel Storage & Systems and Corporate segments. It produces CNG storage tanks and fully-integrated natural gas storage systems to truck and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket and OEM truck integrators. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, and other. It also offers services, including fuel storage and system design and validation, testing and validation, certification and compliance, production engineering and manufacturing process development, vehicle level assembly, training, and service and warranty.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

