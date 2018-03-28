Comparing Reynolds American (RAI) and Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Reynolds American (NYSE: RAI) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both large-cap non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Reynolds American alerts:

Reynolds American has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Reynolds American pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Reynolds American pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Reynolds American has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reynolds American and Imperial Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reynolds American N/A N/A N/A $2.39 27.36 Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.80 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reynolds American.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Reynolds American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Reynolds American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reynolds American and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reynolds American 27.70% 16.91% 7.20% Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reynolds American and Imperial Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reynolds American 0 3 0 0 2.00 Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20

Reynolds American presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Reynolds American’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reynolds American is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Summary

Imperial Brands beats Reynolds American on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC. The RJR Tobacco segment manages contract manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products through arrangements with British American Tobacco p.l.c. affiliates, and manages the export of tobacco products to certain United States territories, the United States duty-free shops and the United States overseas military bases. The American Snuff segment offers adult tobacco consumers a range of segregated smokeless tobacco products, primarily moist snuff. The Santa Fe segment manufactures and markets super-premium cigarettes and other tobacco products under the NATURAL AMERICAN SPIRIT brand.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.