Comparing Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) & Denbury Resources (DNR)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE: SDT) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury Resources 1 5 1 0 2.00

Denbury Resources has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential downside of 39.16%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.98 million 2.37 $6.09 million $0.22 3.45 Denbury Resources $1.13 billion 0.94 $163.15 million $0.40 6.58

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Denbury Resources does not pay a dividend. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 67.83% 19.89% 19.89% Denbury Resources 14.44% 10.20% 1.26%

Summary

Denbury Resources beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust formed by and among SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SandRidge), The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., and The Corporation Trust Company. Sandridge offers various services to the Company, such as the operation of its development wells; remittance of net proceeds from the sale of associated production to the Company; administrative services, such as accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and informational services performed on behalf of the Company, and derivative agreement services related to production. The Company holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Woods counties in Oklahoma. The Mississippian formation is a carbonate hydrocarbon system located on the Anadarko Shelf. The top of the formation lies stratigraphically between the Pennsylvanian-aged Morrow formation and the Devonian-aged Woodford Shale formation.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. It had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) as of December 31, 2016. Its primary Gulf Coast carbon dioxide (CO2) source is Jackson Dome, which is located near Jackson, Mississippi. Its mature group of properties includes the initial CO2 field, Little Creek, and other fields, including Brookhaven, Cranfield, Eucutta, Lockhart Crossing, Mallalieu and Soso fields. Its LaBarge Field is located in southwestern Wyoming. Its Riley Ridge Federal Unit is located in southwestern Wyoming and produces gas from the same LaBarge Field.

