Comparing Tower International (TOWR) & The Competition

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tower International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20% Tower International Competitors -1.46% 13.87% 3.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion $47.62 million 11.69 Tower International Competitors $27.55 billion $1.28 billion 14.58

Tower International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tower International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tower International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tower International Competitors 843 3145 3774 208 2.42

Tower International currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International’s competitors have a beta of 2.80, meaning that their average stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower International beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

