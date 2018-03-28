Comparing True Drinks (TRUU) & Its Rivals

True Drinks (OTCMKTS: TRUU) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare True Drinks to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $2.58 million -$5.44 million -0.48 True Drinks Competitors $7.33 billion $719.00 million -1.24

True Drinks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks. True Drinks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -165.55% -476.68% -141.06% True Drinks Competitors -20.05% -50.01% -7.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for True Drinks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks Competitors 309 1443 1692 64 2.43

As a group, “BEVERAGES” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given True Drinks’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe True Drinks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of True Drinks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “BEVERAGES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks’ competitors have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks competitors beat True Drinks on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a vitamin-enhanced and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores, and convenience stores, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

