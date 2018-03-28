Comparing Usiminas (USNZY) and The Competition

Usiminas (OTCMKTS: USNZY) is one of 61 public companies in the “STEEL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Usiminas to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Usiminas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Usiminas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Usiminas $2.44 billion -$192.07 million -64.19 Usiminas Competitors $9.98 billion $429.38 million -6.36

Usiminas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Usiminas. Usiminas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Usiminas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usiminas 0 0 0 0 N/A Usiminas Competitors 438 1409 1490 70 2.35

As a group, “STEEL” companies have a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Usiminas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Usiminas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Usiminas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usiminas 0.20% 0.12% 0.07% Usiminas Competitors -546.22% 10.40% 6.32%

Volatility & Risk

Usiminas has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usiminas’ rivals have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Usiminas rivals beat Usiminas on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Usiminas Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.-USIMINAS and its subsidiaries, jointly-controlled companies and affiliates are engaged in steelworks and other related activities. The Company’s activities include iron ore extraction, steel transformation, production of capital goods and logistics. It operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation and Capital Goods. It manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It provides technology transfer services in the steel activity, in project management and provision of services in the civil construction area and capital goods industry, road transport of flat steel, hot-dip steel galvanizing, texturing and cylinders chromium. It has over two steel plants located in the cities of Ipatinga, State of Minas Gerais, and of Cubatao, State of Sao Paulo.

