Comparing Verisk Analytics (VRSK) and Nielsen (NLSN)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 7.82 $555.10 million $3.30 30.81 Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.74 $429.00 million $1.21 26.52

Verisk Analytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 25.88% 33.58% 10.17% Nielsen 6.53% 16.79% 4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Verisk Analytics does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 6 7 0 2.54 Nielsen 1 7 8 0 2.44

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Nielsen has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Nielsen on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate. In the Decision Analytics segment, the Company develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce both standard and customized analytics that help its customers manage their businesses, including predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting and various other fields.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch. The Company’s Buy segment provides consumer purchasing measurement and analytics. Its Watch segment provides media audience measurement and analytics. Nielsen offers its clients the ability to activate in real-time Nielsen audience insights as well as various consumer segments from over 200 data providers. The Company offers its services to various clients, such as The Coca-Cola Company, NBC Universal, Nestle S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and the Unilever Group.

