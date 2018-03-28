Comparing WD-40 (WDFC) & Its Rivals

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) is one of 19 public companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WD-40 to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 13.84% 39.23% 14.76% WD-40 Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Risk & Volatility

WD-40 has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40’s peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WD-40 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 3 0 0 2.00 WD-40 Competitors 98 578 702 34 2.48

WD-40 currently has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 28.57%. Given WD-40’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WD-40 pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WD-40 and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $380.51 million $52.93 million 34.66 WD-40 Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 8.80

WD-40’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WD-40. WD-40 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WD-40 peers beat WD-40 on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America. The EMEA segment includes countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. The Asia-Pacific segment includes Australia, China and other countries in the Asia region. The Company has two product groups, which include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products. As of August 31, 2016, the Company marketed and sold its products in more than 176 countries and territories around the world primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers and industrial distributors and suppliers.

