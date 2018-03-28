2,414 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 456.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8,165.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.05. 6,463,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,873,073. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $259,208.44, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.61%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/concentric-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-walmart-inc-wmt-updated.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.