Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN CDOR) opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 266,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

