Confido Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (CFD)

Confido (CURRENCY:CFD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Confido has a total market cap of $185,089.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Confido was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Confido token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Kucoin. In the last week, Confido has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Confido alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00724216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00148539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Confido Profile

Confido was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Confido’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 tokens. The official website for Confido is confido.io. Confido’s official Twitter account is @Confido_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Confido is /r/confido.

Buying and Selling Confido

Confido can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Confido directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Confido must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Confido using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Confido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Confido and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.