ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, March 12th. Cowen began coverage on ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ConforMIS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

CFMS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 383,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,957. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 85.24% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. ConforMIS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 299,100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 390,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

