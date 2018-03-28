Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 22,768 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $449,252,000 after buying an additional 2,403,806 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 183.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 66.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,671,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $54,960,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Goldman Sachs raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,179. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $69,394.07, a P/E ratio of -118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

