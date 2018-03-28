Continental Resources (CLR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News articles about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.9102868074349 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,488. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,100.22, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $560,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 99,028 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

