Contrasting AU Optronics (AUO) and Kopin (KOPN)

AU Optronics (NYSE: AUO) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $11.51 billion 0.38 $1.09 billion $1.11 4.07 Kopin $27.84 million 8.55 -$26.34 million ($0.37) -8.41

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 2 1 2 0 2.00 Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics 9.47% 14.86% 7.36% Kopin -94.88% -35.53% -29.65%

Summary

AU Optronics beats Kopin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels. Its panels are primarily used in televisions, monitors, mobile personal computers (PCs), mobile devices and commercial and other applications (such as displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals and pachinko machines). Through Solar business segment, the Company is capable of manufacturing upstream and midstream products, such as ingots, solar wafers and solar cells. Through the Company’s subsidiaries AUO Crystal Corp. and M.Setek Co., Ltd. (M.Setek), it mainly focuses on research, production and sales of solar materials, such as ingots and solar wafers.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd. and e-MDT America (eMDT). Products, which include its components are augmented reality consumer wearable devices for sports and fitness and virtual reality consumer products for recreational and sport drones; military devices, such as thermal weapon sights and fighter pilot helmets, and industrial and public safety devices, such as fire fighter thermal camera enabled masks. Its reflective display products are also configured as spatial light modulators and are used in industrial equipment for three dimensional (3D) Automated Optical Inspection. It sells displays individually or in combination with its other components assembled in a unit.

