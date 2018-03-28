Analyzing Education Realty Trust (EDR) and Associated Estates Realty (AEC)

Education Realty Trust (NYSE: EDR) and Associated Estates Realty (NYSE:AEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Education Realty Trust and Associated Estates Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Education Realty Trust $331.07 million 7.26 $47.44 million $0.59 53.73 Associated Estates Realty N/A N/A N/A $1.20 23.96

Education Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Estates Realty. Associated Estates Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Education Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Education Realty Trust and Associated Estates Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Education Realty Trust 2 5 6 0 2.31 Associated Estates Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Education Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $40.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Education Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Education Realty Trust is more favorable than Associated Estates Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Education Realty Trust and Associated Estates Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Education Realty Trust 14.33% 2.62% 1.66% Associated Estates Realty 60.04% 18.10% 7.71%

Dividends

Education Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Associated Estates Realty does not pay a dividend. Education Realty Trust pays out 264.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Education Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Associated Estates Realty beats Education Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Education Realty Trust

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services. The Trust develops collegiate housing communities for its own account and also provides third-party development consulting services on collegiate housing development projects for universities and other third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the Trust owned 64 collegiate housing communities located in 22 states containing 32,729 beds in 12,294 apartment units on or near 38 university campuses. As of December 31, 2016, the Trust provided third-party management services for 22 collegiate housing communities located in 11 states containing 11,767 beds in 4,214 apartment units on or near 17 university campuses.

About Associated Estates Realty

Associated Estates Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of multifamily apartment units. It specializes in multifamily ownership, operation, acquisition, development, disposition and property management activities. Its operating portfolio consists of approximately 49 apartment communities containing around 12,734 units in eight states that are owned, either directly or indirectly, through its subsidiaries. It also owns a commercial building in Los Angeles, California containing approximately 78,800 total square feet of office and commercial space. The Company also earns revenue from rental payments from the leasing of apartment units. It owns a taxable REIT subsidiary, which performs construction management services in connection with the development of multifamily properties that it owns, including consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.