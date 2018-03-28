Intrepid Healthcare Services (IPCM) vs. R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Head to Head Analysis

Intrepid Healthcare Services (NASDAQ: IPCM) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intrepid Healthcare Services and R1 RCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A R1 RCM 0 2 1 0 2.33

R1 RCM has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Healthcare Services and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Healthcare Services 1.94% 3.66% 2.15% R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrepid Healthcare Services and R1 RCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Healthcare Services N/A N/A N/A $1.59 N/A R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.70 -$58.80 million ($0.75) -9.77

Intrepid Healthcare Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than R1 RCM. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Intrepid Healthcare Services

IPC Healthcare, Inc., formerly IPC The Hospitalist Company, Inc., is a national acute hospitalist and post-acute provider group practice in the United States. The Company’s clinical services are focused on providing, managing and coordinating the care of hospitalized patients and serving as the inpatient partner of primary care physicians and specialists. The Company provides its affiliated clinicians with administrative and professional services to support their practice of medicine. Each of the Company’s operating regions is led by an executive director and team of marketing and administrative staff that is responsible for strategic planning, coordinating with its national staff to recruit clinicians, managing hospital and post-acute care facilities, and payor relationships and contracts, among others. In addition, the Company serves business and government organizations, and healthcare and educational institutions with its Intelligent Technology solutions.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

