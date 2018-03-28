Head to Head Survey: NCR (NYSE:NCR) and Lantronix (LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) and NCR (NYSE:NCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lantronix alerts:

This table compares Lantronix and NCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -1.42% 3.84% 2.64% NCR 3.56% 80.11% 6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lantronix and NCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $44.73 million 0.86 -$270,000.00 ($0.04) -53.00 NCR $6.52 billion 0.56 $232.00 million $0.84 36.77

NCR has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix. Lantronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of NCR shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lantronix and NCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 1 0 3.00 NCR 0 3 3 0 2.50

Lantronix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. NCR has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Lantronix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than NCR.

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NCR beats Lantronix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NCR

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions. Its portfolio of self-service and assisted-service solutions are designed to allow businesses in the financial services, retail, hospitality, travel and telecommunications and technology industries to deliver an experience to consumers across physical and digital commerce channels. Its offerings include automated teller machines, point of sale terminals and devices, self-service kiosks, Omni-channel platform software and other software applications, and a suite of consulting, implementation, maintenance and managed services. It provides solutions for a range of industries, such as financial services, hospitality, travel and telecommunications, and technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.