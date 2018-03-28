Contrasting LSI Industries (LYTS) and Grana y Montero (GRAM)

Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grana y Montero and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero -2.28% -4.61% -1.55% LSI Industries -4.96% 3.88% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grana y Montero and LSI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grana y Montero 0 0 0 0 N/A LSI Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

LSI Industries has a consensus target price of $9.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given LSI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Grana y Montero.

Risk & Volatility

Grana y Montero has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Grana y Montero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LSI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grana y Montero does not pay a dividend. LSI Industries pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grana y Montero and LSI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero $1.93 billion 0.21 -$40.71 million ($0.34) -8.91 LSI Industries $331.39 million 0.62 $3.00 million ($0.66) -12.23

LSI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grana y Montero. LSI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grana y Montero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LSI Industries beats Grana y Montero on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grana y Montero Company Profile

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; Ancón – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la República in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco ? Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc. is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Graphics and Technology. The Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the quick-service and automotive markets. The Graphics Segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to signage and graphics, including integrated digital solutions. The Technology Segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls and large format solid state LED video displays. The Company provides a range of lighting control solutions.

