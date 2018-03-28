Contrasting MagneGas (MNGA) & The Competition

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “POLLUTION CNTRL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MagneGas to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -7.94% -10.06% -0.63%

Risk & Volatility

MagneGas has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ rivals have a beta of 1.75, indicating that their average share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MagneGas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.03 MagneGas Competitors $413.57 million $17.94 million 24.64

MagneGas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MagneGas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 60 277 361 9 2.45

MagneGas presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 531.58%. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies have a potential upside of 20.84%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of MagneGas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MagneGas rivals beat MagneGas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions. The Company also markets, for sale or licensure, its plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste (the Plasma Arc Flow System). Its products include the fuel called MagneGas2 for the metal working industry, the equipment primarily known in the firefighting industry, known as MagneTote, and the machines that produce MagneGas2, known as Plasma Arc Flow refineries. In addition, the Company sells metal cutting fuels and ancillary products through its subsidiary, Equipment Sales and Service, Inc. (ESSI), a Florida corporation. It distributes products through several industrial gas companies in California, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

