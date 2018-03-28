Contrasting Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) & Its Rivals

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) is one of 22 public companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mercer International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercer International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mercer International Competitors 129 475 533 32 2.40

Mercer International presently has a consensus target price of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Mercer International has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercer International’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mercer International pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 23.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercer International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International 6.03% 17.19% 5.76% Mercer International Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercer International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International $1.17 billion $70.48 million 11.44 Mercer International Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 14.86

Mercer International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mercer International peers beat Mercer International on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc. is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated two mills in Eastern Germany and one mill in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its three NBSK pulp mills had consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million air-dried metric tons (ADMTs) of NBSK pulp and were capable of generating 305 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Additionally, its German mills generate tall oil from black liquor, which is sold to third parties for use in various applications, including bio-fuels. The Company’s mills generate and sell energy to regional utilities.

