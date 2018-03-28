Head-To-Head Comparison: MTGE Investment (MTGE) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ: MTGE) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MTGE Investment and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTGE Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 New Residential Investment 0 0 6 0 3.00

MTGE Investment currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given MTGE Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MTGE Investment is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTGE Investment and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTGE Investment $91.12 million 8.85 $161.32 million $3.42 5.15 New Residential Investment $1.52 billion 3.67 $957.53 million $3.12 5.32

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than MTGE Investment. MTGE Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MTGE Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. MTGE Investment pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

MTGE Investment has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of MTGE Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MTGE Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MTGE Investment and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTGE Investment 177.04% 10.44% 1.66% New Residential Investment 63.01% 18.73% 3.98%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats MTGE Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTGE Investment

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments. Agency RMBS includes residential mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) structured from residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), or by a United States Government agency, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Non-agency securities include securities backed by residential mortgages that are not guaranteed by a GSE or the United States Government agency, and credit risk transfer securities (CRT). The Company’s manager is MTGE Management, LLC.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate. Its portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans and other investments. The Company’s servicing related assets include its investments in Excess MSRs, MSRs and servicer advances. The Company invests in agency RMBS and non-agency RMBS. The Company’s other investments consist of consumer loans.

