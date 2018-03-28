Contrasting NQ Mobile (LKM) and Evolent Health (EVH)

NQ Mobile (NYSE: LKM) and Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NQ Mobile and Evolent Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NQ Mobile $343.05 million 0.46 -$127.59 million ($2.41) -0.67 Evolent Health $434.95 million 2.49 -$60.66 million ($0.98) -14.29

Evolent Health has higher revenue and earnings than NQ Mobile. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NQ Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NQ Mobile and Evolent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NQ Mobile -173.60% -2.29% -1.18% Evolent Health -14.05% -3.51% -2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of NQ Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Evolent Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolent Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NQ Mobile has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolent Health has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NQ Mobile and Evolent Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NQ Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolent Health 0 0 12 0 3.00

NQ Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 702.47%. Evolent Health has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. Given NQ Mobile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NQ Mobile is more favorable than Evolent Health.

Summary

Evolent Health beats NQ Mobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NQ Mobile

Link Motion Inc, formerly NQ Mobile Inc., is a mobile internet service provider. The Company mainly provides smart cars and smart driving operation services. The Company mainly operates two major business activities: Smart Travel business and Smart Car business. The Smart Travel business mainly provides services through online booking and time-sharing. The Smart Car business mainly provides consumers with differentiated in-car experience services.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc. is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models. The Company’s services include providing its customers, with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and comprehensive health plan administration services. Its value-based operations are empowered and supported by Identifi. Identifi is the Company’s technology platform that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients.

