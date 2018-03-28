Contrasting Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) & The Competition

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS: RHNO) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “COAL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rhino Resource Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rhino Resource Partners alerts:

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhino Resource Partners’ rivals have a beta of 2.47, indicating that their average share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million -$18.79 million -1.09 Rhino Resource Partners Competitors $2.75 billion $259.37 million 51.92

Rhino Resource Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rhino Resource Partners. Rhino Resource Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rhino Resource Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhino Resource Partners Competitors 254 803 1120 38 2.43

As a group, “COAL” companies have a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Rhino Resource Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rhino Resource Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.42% -7.44% Rhino Resource Partners Competitors -133.85% 12.70% 2.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of shares of all “COAL” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “COAL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rhino Resource Partners rivals beat Rhino Resource Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States. It operates through four segments. The Central Appalachia segment consists of over two mining complexes: Tug River and Rob Fork. The Northern Appalachia segment consists of the Hopedale mining complex and the Leesville field. The Rhino Western segment includes its underground mine in the Western Bituminous region. The Illinois Basin segment includes its underground mine, preparation plant and river loadout facility, and Taylorville field reserves located in central Illinois. Its Other category consists of its ancillary businesses and remaining oil and natural gas activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhino Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhino Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.