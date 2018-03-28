Contrasting Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY) and The Competition

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS: SMFKY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Smurfit Kappa Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Kappa Group lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $9.67 billion $471.05 million 20.78 Smurfit Kappa Group Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 14.62

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Smurfit Kappa Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group 4.93% 16.69% 4.77% Smurfit Kappa Group Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smurfit Kappa Group Competitors 129 475 532 32 2.40

As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smurfit Kappa Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group peers beat Smurfit Kappa Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners, brown testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovering paper and board for manufacture of packaging products, as well as offers pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

