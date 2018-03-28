Svenska Cellulosa SCA (SVCBY) & Verso (VRS) Financial Analysis

Verso (NYSE: VRS) and Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61% Svenska Cellulosa SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89%

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Verso does not pay a dividend. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verso and Svenska Cellulosa SCA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Svenska Cellulosa SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Verso presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa SCA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Verso has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verso and Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion 0.23 -$30.00 million ($0.87) -18.80 Svenska Cellulosa SCA $1.95 billion 3.35 $16.62 billion $22.95 0.45

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Cellulosa SCA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verso beats Svenska Cellulosa SCA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production. The operations consist of procurement of timber from and the service to private forest owners. The Wood unit consists of sawmills, wood processing units, distribution and wholesale operations. The Pulp unit comprises pulp mill production. The Paper unit manufactures packaging paper and publication papers. The Renewable Energy comprises wind power, forest-based biofuels unit and pellet mills. The Sourcing & Logistics unit provides sea and land transport service within Europe and other overseas destinations.

