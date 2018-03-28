Contrasting Technology Investment Capital (TICC) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ: TICC) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Technology Investment Capital alerts:

29.9% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Technology Investment Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Investment Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Investment Capital N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Technology Investment Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Investment Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tortoise Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Technology Investment Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Technology Investment Capital and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Investment Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure beats Technology Investment Capital on 4 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. a business development company, invests in middle-market companies located in the US with revenues of less than $200 million, enterprise values of less than $300 million, experienced management team, strong competitive positions and profitable cash flows. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of computer software & hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, diversified technology, medical device technology, information technology infrastructure or services, internet, telecommunications & equipment and media. It provides financing in the form of senior secured loans, senior subordinated, junior subordinated debt, warrants and other equity instruments for growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and working capital requirements with an investment size ranging from $5 to $50 million in each portfolio company.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with a focus on current distributions paid to stockholders. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 90% of its total assets (including assets obtained through leverage) in securities of energy infrastructure companies and at least 70% of its total assets in equity securities of MLPs. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in restricted securities, primarily through direct placements. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in debt securities, including those rated below investment grade. Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the investment advisor of the Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Investment Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Investment Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.