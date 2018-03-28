Contrasting Wolverine World Wide (WWW) & The Competition

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) is one of 53 public companies in the “APPAREL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wolverine World Wide to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion $300,000.00 -952.33 Wolverine World Wide Competitors $3.41 billion $202.47 million -18.79

Wolverine World Wide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wolverine World Wide. Wolverine World Wide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63% Wolverine World Wide Competitors -21.11% -1.06% 2.30%

Risk and Volatility

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide’s peers have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wolverine World Wide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33 Wolverine World Wide Competitors 460 2936 4124 147 2.52

Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus price target of $28.41, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. As a group, “APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wolverine World Wide pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide peers beat Wolverine World Wide on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

